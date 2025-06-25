Farmers want DBT for schemes, AI based price forecasting tools from govt

Direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmers of all central and state schemes along with AI-based price forecasting tools for horticulture crops and basmati rice were among the main policy interventions and research gaps identified during the 15-day long mass contact programme aimed at increasing farmer productivity and income.

A report on the actionable points based on the concerns and problems of farmers was presented to senior agriculture ministry officials during a review meeting of the campaign called- Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan- held on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the meeting.

The concerns raised by farmers were classified into different categories, namely actionable policy issues, key researchable issues based on farmers’ feedback, knowledge and skill gaps identified, major learnings, and also long-term and short-term steps to be taken.

ALSO READ: Govt will tighten seed & pesticide laws, tackle stray animal issue: Chouhan In the short term, the agriculture ministry along with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and its sister organisations plan to conduct village-wise soil and water testing camps, expand the outreach programme to twice a year, and also promote concepts such as crop residue management and quick adoption of super-seeder machines to handle paddy stubble. In the medium-term, the officials said that work will be done for setting up village-level ‘plant clinics’ and seasonal advisory centres. The minister had said that such clinics could see the light of the day sooner than later.

These clinics could become part of the existing agriculture extension activities soon. Also, as a long-term goal, officials identified revamping the agriculture extension activities in the country. On DBT, sources said the officials in the agriculture ministry feel that as of now, financial assistance for lots of schemes, such as farm mechanisation, goes directly into the bank account of farmers, but input subsidies, such as fertilisers, are routed through intermediaries (companies). The companies, in turn, ensure that fertilisers are sold to the farmers at rates lower than actual market price. A rough calculation by experts some years back showed that if all input subsidies are transferred through DBT, it would mean direct transfer of around ₹23,000-₹24,000 per hectare at 2022-23 levels to farmers.