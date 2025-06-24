Govt to undertake crop-wise planning to boost yields starting with soybean

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said the government would now undertake crop-wise and state-wise planning of agricultural scenarios to improve yields and identify gaps, with the objective of finding suitable solutions.

He also expressed optimism that sowing of kharif crops would exceed normal levels this year, supported by a strong southwest monsoon.

Chouhan said the crop-wise review would begin with soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh on June 26, followed by reviews for cotton and sugarcane growers.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a day-long review of the recently concluded mass contact programme, Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

On the availability of inputs, Chouhan said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth sowing of kharif crops. Data available until June 20 showed that kharif sowing had continued at a brisk pace during the week ending June 20, surpassing the acreage covered during the same period last year by 10 per cent. This momentum came on the back of the southwest monsoon’s continued advancement across the country. By June 20, kharif crops had been sown over around 13.74 million hectares. Among all crops, paddy—the principal foodgrain grown during the kharif season—had been planted over 1.32 million hectares, which is nearly 60 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.