Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt to undertake crop-wise planning to boost yields starting with soybean

Govt to undertake crop-wise planning to boost yields starting with soybean

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says crop-wise reviews will begin with soybean in MP as kharif sowing surges 10 per cent above last year's acreage

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan
On the availability of inputs, Chouhan said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth sowing of kharif crops. Photo: Twitter @ChouhanShivraj
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said the government would now undertake crop-wise and state-wise planning of agricultural scenarios to improve yields and identify gaps, with the objective of finding suitable solutions.
 
He also expressed optimism that sowing of kharif crops would exceed normal levels this year, supported by a strong southwest monsoon.
 
Chouhan said the crop-wise review would begin with soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh on June 26, followed by reviews for cotton and sugarcane growers.
 
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a day-long review of the recently concluded mass contact programme, Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. 
 
On the availability of inputs, Chouhan said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth sowing of kharif crops.
 
Data available until June 20 showed that kharif sowing had continued at a brisk pace during the week ending June 20, surpassing the acreage covered during the same period last year by 10 per cent.
 
This momentum came on the back of the southwest monsoon’s continued advancement across the country.
 
By June 20, kharif crops had been sown over around 13.74 million hectares. Among all crops, paddy—the principal foodgrain grown during the kharif season—had been planted over 1.32 million hectares, which is nearly 60 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.
 
Only oilseeds sowing is lagging, though it is expected to gather pace as the monsoon progresses into Central India. India received 105 millimetres of rainfall between June 1 and June 22 this year, just 1 per cent below normal. By the second week of June, the deficit had exceeded 30 per cent as the monsoon stalled after an early onset.
 
Meanwhile, the agriculture ministry today approved the procurement of moong and urad at Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
 
The two states had long sought assistance for direct procurement following a fall in market prices below their fixed MSPs. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Landed prices of imported edible oils move up despite halving of duty

Gene-edited rice may pose IPR risks, scientists say in letter to PM

T'gana govt to hold event for transferring Rs 9,000 cr payout to farmers

Evaporation, less rains affect maize cultivation in Marathwada: Official

Premium

India's parboiled, raw rice exports dip for 4th month in a row in May

Topics :KharifSoybeanagriculture economy

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story