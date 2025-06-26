Karnataka to launch Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for mango farmers

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued orders to implement the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for mango farmers during the 2025–26 marketing season, following approval from the Central Government.

The scheme aims to stabilise incomes for mango growers amid falling market prices. Around ₹101 crore has been allocated from the Revolving Fund for its implementation, with 50 per cent of the cost to be reimbursed by the Union Government.

According to estimates, Karnataka expects mango production of 0.8 to 1 million metric tonnes from 0.139 million hectares across districts such as Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur.

Mango is a major commercial crop in these regions, but farmers have faced steep price drops in recent weeks.

Following appeals from District Task Force Committees and the Horticulture Department, the state had submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking procurement support under the Market Intervention Scheme–Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (MIS-PDPS). In a letter dated June 24, 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare approved the procurement of 0.25 million metric tonnes of mangoes under PDPS, fixing the Market Intervention Price (MIP) at ₹1,616 per quintal. Compensation will be capped at 25 per cent of the MIP in case of a price shortfall. Only mangoes traded through notified Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) Mandis will be eligible for the scheme, which will be in effect for one month from the date of the first recorded transaction.

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, Bengaluru, under the Horticulture Department, has been appointed as the nodal implementing agency, the order stated. Farmers must pre-register to avail benefits and will be eligible to receive compensation for up to 10 metric tonnes (100 quintals) per person, calculated at 2 metric tonnes (20 quintals) per acre, limited to five acres. Farmer details will be cross-verified using Bhoomi and UIDAI-linked crop data. Price difference payments will be transferred to the farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Procurement will take place through APMCs, sub-yards, Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs), and approved mango processing units.