Chouhan asks ICAR scientists to explore non-GMO ways to raise pulses yield

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday called upon the scientific community to look for non-GMO solutions to raise productivity in pulses and oilseeds, where India continues to rely heavily on imports.

"If countries without access to GM seeds can get better yields in pulses, why can't India?" Chouhan said, addressing scientists at the 98th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Chouhan's comments come amid an ongoing debate about whether genetic modification is the only solution to raise productivity in pulses and oilseeds. Regulatory approval for India's lone genetically modified oilseed variant, mustard, has been stalled for years due to judicial intervention and a lack of consensus among stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in his address, Chouhan also pointed out that farmers with access to irrigation tend to shift towards rice and wheat cultivation — a pattern he said has played out across Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and other parts of eastern India as irrigation coverage expanded, pushing the country to depend on pulse imports to meet demand. Citing yield comparisons, the minister noted that an acre under rice can produce 30-35 quintals, while an acre under pulses such as gram or moong produces just about 5 quintals. He called the gap "a direct challenge" for ICAR scientists to close.

Chouhan also flagged fertiliser self-sufficiency as a priority and asked how long the country could continue depending on imports. India imports about 6-7 million tonnes of pulses and 15-16 million tonnes of edible oils annually. On production standards, the minister said that while output has risen, the focus must now shift to quality. Chouhan commended ICAR for developing contingency plans for regions vulnerable to climate shocks, including areas at risk from El Niño-linked disruptions, and for sharing these plans with affected states. He asked ICAR's roughly 52 existing research teams to sharpen their focus and deliver results faster, noting that more than two years had already elapsed on some of these fronts.

"Research that only produces papers is a waste of time," he said, adding that research should serve the needs of the country, the land, the soil and the farmer. Ahead of ICAR's 100th Foundation Day, Chouhan proposed a set of concrete commitments for the institution: development of at least 100 climate-smart villages by the centenary; deployment of 100 young scientists to work on frontier areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, gene editing and climate-smart agriculture; each of ICAR's 113 institutes and affiliated agricultural universities to develop one innovation with demonstrable national impact within two years; and each ICAR institution to adopt one aspirational district and build a replicable model of agricultural transformation there.

The minister said he wanted ICAR scientists to commit publicly to these targets, saying the institution should also set up an "ICAR Open Digital Knowledge Platform" to give farmers direct mobile access to research, advisories and technology updates. ICAR roadmap targets crop diversification, mechanisation by 2047 The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will push for crop diversification under its roadmap for 2047, with the area under rice to be capped at 53-55 million hectares and a similar reduction planned for wheat, while expanding acreage under maize, nutri-cereals, pulses and horticultural crops. Speaking at ICAR's 98th Foundation Day here on Thursday, Jat said the council aims to raise agricultural production to 2.1 billion tonnes by 2047 from the current 1.3 billion tonnes, horticultural production to 797 million tonnes from 369.7 million tonnes, milk production to 628 million tonnes from 247.87 million tonnes, fisheries output to 40 million tonnes from 19.5 million tonnes, and agroforestry cover to 50 million hectares from 28.4 million hectares.