DDGS import cap at 500K tonnes offers distillers temporary relief

“The current landed price of US DDGS is around ₹23-25 per kg (assuming a US price of $200 per tonne plus freight of $40-50 per tonne), which is very close to Indian DDGS prices,” another industry participant said. Beyond pricing, industry executives say demand for US-origin DDGS could be stronger because of its lower aflatoxin levels — below 50 parts per billion — compared with 100-300 parts per billion in Indian DDGS. As a result, US supplies would compete with domestic output on both price and quality.