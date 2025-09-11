Food Minister Joshi urges sugar sector to expand biofuel exports abroad

Amid growing concerns over the impact of ethanol-blended petrol on vehicle mileage, Food Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday said the Indian sugar sector should explore expanding biofuel demand by entering global export markets. At the same forum, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari advocated the use of isobutanol for blending with diesel.

The two ministers were speaking at the inaugural session of the annual India Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference, organised by the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

Joshi said all demands raised by millers — including revision of the minimum sale price (MSP), changes in ethanol pricing from sugarcane, and permission for export of two million tonnes of sugar in the 2025-26 season beginning October — would be considered only after balancing the interests of farmers, consumers, and millers. He also urged millers to convert their single-feed distilleries into dual-feed units.

The minister said the Centre had recently taken several steps to ease concerns of the sugar sector. These included restarting ethanol production from sugarcane juice, syrup, B-heavy molasses, and C-heavy molasses, which had been suspended for the past two years over concerns about domestic sugar availability. Gadkari, in his remarks, said India’s sugar production was more than required and needed to be reduced. He suggested finding alternative uses of sugar, particularly by increasing the use of isobutanol for blending with diesel. He said tests for 10 per cent blending of isobutanol with diesel had not been highly successful so far, but trials were continuing. “Presently, India imports fossil fuels worth around Rs 22 lakh crore annually, which must be sharply reduced through extensive use of biodiesel made from isobutanol,” he said.

Isobutanol is a colourless, flammable liquid alcohol used as a solvent, chemical intermediate, and a high-energy biofuel due to its compatibility with existing infrastructure. Gadkari added that the sugar industry should also explore producing bio-bitumen for road construction. He said India required about 9.5 million tonnes of bio-bitumen, while existing capacities fell far short of demand. According to official estimates, farmers have received around Rs 42,000 crore in additional income due to an increase in maize cultivation under the ethanol blending programme. Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, addressing the event, said “happy days are back again” for the sugar sector, referring to the comfortable demand-supply position expected in the 2025-26 season starting October.

He said ISMA projected sugar output at around 35 million tonnes, though the government would come out with its own assessment in the coming months. “Though we would consider opening up exports, whether it can actually be done will depend on firm numbers,” Chopra said on the sidelines of the conference. Chopra added that government initiatives such as Agristack and the digital crop survey would help resolve uncertainties about sugarcane output. Integrating this data with Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) records, he said, would also curb quota violations by mills, which he expected to fall to zero in the coming weeks.