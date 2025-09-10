Basis for selection
What is the multi-stage malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax?
- The vaccine is designed to prevent Plasmodium falciparum infection in individuals and reduce community transmission
- Plasmodium falciparum is the deadliest malaria parasite, difficult to control and responsible for widespread devastation
- AdFalciVax targets the parasite before it enters the bloodstream, stopping the infection at the transmission stage
- The vaccine uses Lactococcus lactis, a genetically engineered food-grade bacterial host, as its core technology
- It delivers a dual-antigen approach combining: PfCSP (Plasmodium falciparum circumsporozoite protein) to prevent infection and Pfs230 and Pfs48/45 fusion proteins to block transmission from humans to mosquitoes
- This dual-antigen approach makes AdFalciVax a multi-functional vaccine, aimed at both protecting individuals and halting the spread of malaria.
- Pre-clinical validation was carried out in collaboration with ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR)and National Institute of Immunology (NII), Delhi, under the Department of Biotechnology
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app