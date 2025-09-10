The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has granted non-exclusive rights for its multi-stage malaria vaccine, AdFalciVax, to five pharmaceutical companies, reported news agency PTI. In addition to the malaria vaccine, ICMR has also licenced its Salmonella and Shigella vaccine candidates to Biological E, according to a report by ET Pharma.

The five pharma companies are Indian Immunologicals Limited, Techinvention Lifecare Private Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, Biological E Limited, and Zydus Lifesciences.

Basis for selection

ALSO READ: This new WHO-backed mosquito repellent cuts malaria risk by over 50% The selection of companies was made through an Expression of Interest (EoI) process launched by ICMR in July. The EoI invited applications from eligible organisations, companies, and manufacturers for undertaking Transfer of Technology (ToT) to commercialise the recombinant chimeric multi-stage malaria vaccine (AdFalciVax), developed to protect against Plasmodium falciparum.