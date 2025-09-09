Home / Industry / Agriculture / Veggie prices rise in Delhi as flood waters recede in neighbouring states

Veggie prices rise in Delhi as flood waters recede in neighbouring states

Flood-hit crop supplies push vegetable prices up 11-34% in Delhi's Azadpur mandi; experts warn of inflation risks as food costs climb across NCR

file photo
The monsoon is 9 per cent above normal cumulatively going by all-India average from June 2 to September 8. | File Image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vegetable prices in Azadpur Mandi in Delhi have increased in the past one week, as floodwaters recede in states around the national capital and the damage to crops becomes clear. 
Delhi gets a significant quantity of its daily supplies of fruits and vegetables from states that suffered floods in August. A surge in vegetable prices in main urban centres could have an impact on food inflation. 
Prices of major green vegetables from September 2 to 9 increased 11 per cent to 34 per cent due to supply disruption and damaged crops in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. 
The monsoon is 9 per cent above normal cumulatively going by all-India average from June 2 to September 8. 
A report by CRISIL Intelligence said heavy rains through August in Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have heightened concerns about crops. The worst floods in Punjab in decades likely damaged paddy, cotton, and cauliflower.  Rajasthan faces yield risks in maize, cotton, bajra, jowar, green gram, and black gram, while other states report localised impact.  Rainfall in September must be monitored as it will coincide with key growth stages of kharif crops such as paddy, cotton, soybean, maize, and onion, CRISIL said. 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Urea shortage: Supplies in Jun-July exceeded states' requirement, sales

Premium

Late monsoon rains threaten kharif crop yields despite higher acreage

Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

Punjab floods turn into real-time test lab for flood-resistant maize crops

GST cut on farm equipment could lead to 6-7% saving, ministry data shows

Topics :vegetable pricesFloodsfruitfood inflation

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story