Veggie prices rise in Delhi as flood waters recede in neighbouring states

Vegetable prices in Azadpur Mandi in Delhi have increased in the past one week, as floodwaters recede in states around the national capital and the damage to crops becomes clear.

Delhi gets a significant quantity of its daily supplies of fruits and vegetables from states that suffered floods in August. A surge in vegetable prices in main urban centres could have an impact on food inflation.

Prices of major green vegetables from September 2 to 9 increased 11 per cent to 34 per cent due to supply disruption and damaged crops in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.