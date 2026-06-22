Fertiliser's U-turn: Linking prices, monsoon, subsidies and reforms

China, which had been gradually tightening its export controls, decided to ease some of the curbs probably because of surplus stocks and allow more export quotas around late May, a move that directly benefitted India.

Some reports said China exported around 4.9 mt of urea to the world in 2025, down from 5.2-5.5 mt that it usually shipped.

The impact on India was particularly positive as the country is the world's second largest consumer of fertilisers. Industry watchers said that of the 3.17 mt of urea offered to be supplied in the June NFL tender by companies in the east coast of India (states such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu), the bulk will have to be sourced from China.