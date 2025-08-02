Goa to roll out new salt-tolerant paddy variety for 2026 kharif season

Goa's latest paddy seed variety, which offers improved resilience against salinity, waterlogging, and crop lodging, is likely to be released for large-scale cultivation in the Kharif season 2026, state Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik has said.

In a written reply in the legislative assembly on Friday, Naik said that the new variety is currently in its second year of on-farm trials and has already shown promising results in demonstration plots under the Minikit Programme.

He was responding to a question by independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

According to the data furnished by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Goa Dhan-5 was developed to build on the performance of earlier salt-tolerant varieties Goa Dhan-1 and Dhan-2 released in 2017, and Dhan-3 and Dhan-4 released in 2019, the minister said.

Naik said that while the first four Dhan varieties are tolerant to saline conditions, Goa Dhan-5 stands out for its added resistance to waterlogging and complete or partial submergence for 10 to 15 days, making it suitable for the state's flood-prone and coastal agricultural zones. "It also has a strong culm, which improves resistance to lodging a common issue that affects plant stability and yield during heavy rains and wind," he stated. The minister further said that the trial results indicate Goa Dhan-5 yields around six tonnes per hectare under normal conditions and four to four and half tonnes under saline conditions.