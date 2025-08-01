Home / Industry / Agriculture / Bihar, north-east states record below-normal rainfall, shows data

LPA for the two months is 422.8 millimeters while for August alone, the met department said that monsoon in totality would be normal at 94-106 per cent of LPA

For August alone, IMD said monsoon would be normal at 94-106 per cent of LPA; the LPA for August is 254.9 mm.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
As the southwest monsoon enters its crucial second half, Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of north-east (NE) India and Andhra Pradesh are among the major states that have so far cumulatively received below normal rains.
 
"Uneven regional rain and low mandi prices versus MSPs remain concerns," Rating agency ICRA said in a report today.
 
According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, while most of India will receive normal to above-normal rains in August and September, parts of NE and adjoining areas of east India will remain exceptions. This is likely to have an impact on agriculture activity in these states, particularly Bihar and Assam. Overall, IMD said southwest monsoon in August and September cumulatively will be 106 per cent of long period average (LPA); the LPA for the two months is 422.8 millimeters. For August alone, IMD said monsoon would be normal at 94-106 per cent of LPA; the LPA for August is 254.9 mm. 
   

Topics :BiharIndian monsoonNorth East

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

