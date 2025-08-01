India's DAP imports from China fall to 97,000 tonnes in July amid new rules

India's import of Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) from China has declined sharply and stood at 97,000 tonnes in July this year, Parliament was informed on Friday. DAP is the second most consumed fertiliser after urea in India.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said DAP import from China declined from approximately 22.28 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 to about 8.47 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 as reported by fertiliser companies.

"In July 2025, approximately 0.97 lakh tonnes of DAP have been imported from China," the minister said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including DAP, are under Open General License (OGL). The fertiliser companies are free to import/manufacture these fertilisers as per their business dynamics.