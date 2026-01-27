Govt conducting pilots with Agristack to link land, fertiliser use, crops

The government is conducting pilots to use technological platforms such as Agristack to connect land, fertiliser usage and crops to fix the quantum of crop nutrients ideally required, putting the debate around price control aside for now, Union Agriculture Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday.

Delivering special remarks during a roundtable on ‘Healing Soils in India’, organised by ICRIER, Mishra said that the government is conducting seven pilots in four states where 60 per cent matching of land, fertiliser usage and crops grown has happened.

Once this matching reaches 80 per cent, the government will start connecting the vital statistics to discourage excess use of urea.

On the question of co-tenants, which is vital for delivering any tangible results on curbing excess urea usage, Mishra said that this is also being accommodated so that there is no friction. He said government data showed that 60 per cent of fertiliser usage is by those who do not have land in their own names. Mishra said that in Haryana, an experiment was conducted to connect land, fertiliser usage and crops grown using Agristack, and it showed remarkable results. “In less than four months, 102,000 tonnes of urea were saved compared with the same period last year, while in the case of DAP, the saving amounted to over 72,000 tonnes,” he said.

Highlighting the excess usage of urea, he said that in 2024–25, government analysis shows that 65 per cent of farmers in India bought five to seven bags of urea in a year, which is reasonable, while the remaining 35 per cent farmers accounted for the maximum load of urea usage. “But, having said that, when you see that landholdings are so small and with such small holdings farmers need to feed their families and meet other requirements, there is no scope for reasonableness,” Mishra said. He said when farmers have limited resources and go to markets to get crop nutrients, they naturally opt for the cheapest one, which in this case is urea.