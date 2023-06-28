Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt hikes sugarcane price by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for this season

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
The government on Wednesday increased the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers, by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting October.

The decision to increase the FRP of sugarcane was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FRP of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

"The Cabinet has increased the FRP of sugarcane to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24. Last year, FRP of sugarcane was Rs 305 per quintal," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister has always been with "annadata". The government has given priority to agriculture and the farmers, he said.

The FRP of sugarcane, which stood at Rs 210 per quintal in 2014-15 season, has now been increased to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24 season, he added.

Topics :SugarcaneMSP hikeSugarcane price

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

