Govt makes contingency plans for 315 districts vulnerable to weak monsoon

India has drawn up contingency plans for more than 300 districts which are vulnerable to a weak ​monsoon as it steps up preparations for the summer-sown ​season to minimise the impact on crops, its farm minister Shivraj ‌Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

The monsoon has so far brought rains about 43% below average, and the weather office has forecast weak rains through the week ending July 2, Chouhan told reporters after chairing a meeting with state farm ministers, officials and scientists.

The India Meteorological Department defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the June-September monsoon season. The state-run weather office last month forecast an El Niño-weakened monsoon in 2026 that would ‌mean the lowest rainfall in 11 years.

The monsoon delivers about 70% of the annual rains in the world's most populous nation of 1.4 billion people and is critical for replenishing water sources in India, where nearly half of farmland lacks irrigation and about half the population relies on farming for its livelihood. Although poor monsoon rains may hit farm incomes, India has ample stocks of ​staples such as rice and wheat. Millions of farmers begin planting crops such as rice, corn, ‌cotton, soybeans and sugarcane during the rainy months of June and July, and a delayed or patchy monsoon can cut crop yields, dragging ​down rural ‌incomes.