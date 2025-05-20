Govt procures over 29 mn tonnes of wheat so far this year: Pralhad Joshi

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the government has procured more than 290 lakh tonnes of wheat so far this year and the figure may reach 320-325 lakh tonnes on record production.

Total wheat purchase stood at 265.9 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 marketing year (April-March). Bulk of procurement takes place during April-June period.

"We have procured more than 290 lakh tonnes of wheat so far. Procurement operations are still undergoing. We may reach the figure of 320-325 lakh tonnes," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference here.

The government has set a wheat procurement target of 312 lakh tonnes for 2025-26 marketing year.

India is estimated to have harvested a record wheat crop of 115.3 million tonnes in 2024-25 crop year (July-June).

Asked about allowing wheat exports, Joshi said he will consult other ministries on the issue after assessing the stock situation once the procurement season ends.

Also Read

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies procure wheat at a minimum support price for the central pool.

FCI data shows all five major wheat procuring states -- Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- have procured more wheat in the current year, as compared to last year.

As of May 16, Punjab has procured 11.57 million tonnes, followed by Madhya Pradesh 7.40 million tonnes, Haryana 7.01 million tonnes, and Rajasthan 1.64 million tonnes.

About Rs 62,346.23 crore in minimum support price payments have been made, benefitting 2.27 million farmers, the data showed.

Wheat harvesting has been fully completed in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with partial harvesting remaining in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.