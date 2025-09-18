Home / Industry / Agriculture / GST rate cut: Agri minister to meet farm equipment industry on Sep 19

GST rate cut: Agri minister to meet farm equipment industry on Sep 19

The government has reduced GST from 12-18 per cent to 5 per cent on various agricultural machinery and equipment effective September 22

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
The meeting will focus on ensuring the benefits of GST rate cuts are widely passed on to farmers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold discussions with industry players on Friday to ensure the smooth implementation of the recent cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on tractors and other farm equipment.

The government has reduced GST from 12-18 per cent to 5 per cent on various agricultural machinery and equipment effective September 22. This will reduce the retail prices by 7-13 per cent.

"Farmers will also gain the dual benefit of subsidy schemes combined with lower taxation, while indigenous agricultural machinery manufacturers will receive a competitive edge under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," an official statement said.

The meeting will focus on ensuring the benefits of GST rate cuts are widely passed on to farmers.

Representatives of the Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA), Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (AMMA), All India Combine Harvester Manufacturers Association (AICMA), Power Tiller Association of India (PTAI), and organisations will be present in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

