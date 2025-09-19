GST cut to reduce farmers' solar pump costs by ₹1,750 cr annually: Joshi

Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the recent rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will help farmers by reducing their cost of procuring solar pumps by Rs 1,750 crore annually under flagship schemes such as PM-KUSUM.

The government recently reduced GST on renewable energy devices, including electrolysers used for the production of green hydrogen, to 5 per cent from 18 per cent.

“These reforms make solar projects such as the PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM more affordable for citizens and farmers. GST cuts are reducing solar pump costs for farmers by Rs 1,750 crore and lowering rooftop solar system costs by Rs 9,000–10,500 per unit, while also strengthening India’s renewable energy equipment landscape,” Joshi said.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the minister also said India should aim to export 50 million tonnes (MT) of green steel by 2030. He added that India’s plan to ramp up exports needs to be backed by green steel as several countries are introducing carbon tax. “The Indian government is targeting 300 MT of steel production capacity by 2030. Green steel production is now possible, and it is possible at scale. The government is ready to provide policy support,” he said. Green steel refers to the production of the metal without using fossil fuels such as coal, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The government is promoting renewable energy sources such as solar power and green hydrogen to achieve its net zero targets by 2070.