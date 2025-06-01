Home / Industry / Agriculture / Onion growers' body seeks Rs 1 lakh per acre for crop damage due to rains

Onion growers' body seeks Rs 1 lakh per acre for crop damage due to rains

In a letter written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 29, the Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Sanghatna also asked for "transparent" onion procurement

onion, onions
Maharashtra is the largest onion-producing state in the country. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An onion growers' association in Maharashtra has demanded a compensation of ₹1 lakh per acre for farmers who lost their crop due to severe rainfall in the state last month.

Maharashtra is the largest onion-producing state in the country.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 29, the Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Sanghatna also asked for "transparent" onion procurement by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

Maharashtra received unprecedented rainfall in May, it pointed out. 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra onion farmers reel under slump, unseasonal rains worsen woes

Onion-producing districts such as Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Solapur, Beed, Dharashiv, Sangli, Buldhana, Akola, Parbhani and Jalna were severely affected by rains, the letter said.

Due to heavy rainfall across the state since May 6, there has been a significant damage to the onion crop across the state, said the letter signed by the association's president Bharat Dighole and its Nashik district chief Jaydeep Bhadane.

Many farmers lost their entire Rabi season crop before it could be harvested, it said, seeking a compensation of ₹1 lakh per acre.

The association further said that onions which had been harvested but not stored were also damaged, and demanded a subsidy of ₹2,000 per quintal for farmers who were forced to sell their crop at a low price.

"Due to continuous heavy rains, thousands of tons of onions have rotted in the fields, causing farmers losses to the tune of crores of rupees," it claimed.

"We urge the state government to urgently and accurately assess the damage and provide immediate compensation," the association said.

The NAFED and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation should procure three lakh tons of onions for the central buffer stock directly from farmers through the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) at a minimum rate of ₹3,000 per quintal, the letter said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India cuts crude edible oil duty to 10% to control prices, aid demand

Premium

Rice and wheat corner bulk of the procurement kitty, shows data

Farm sector clocks robust growth in FY25 on record foodgrain harvest

Farmers in Maharashtra to receive compensation after unseasonal rain damage

Operative KCCs dipped 2.7% in FY25; loans hit Rs 6 trillion, shows data

Topics :onionsOnionCrop damages

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story