Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt notifies specifications of Iffco's 'Nano Urea Plus' fertiliser

Nano Urea Plus is a new version of nano urea meant for meeting crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases

Foundation stone for IFFCO's nano area plant to be laid in Bengaluru today

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has notified specifications of a new product 'Nano Urea Plus' fertiliser to be manufactured by cooperative IFFCO in the country for the next three years.
Nano Urea Plus is a new version of nano urea meant for meeting crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the gazette notification, the government has approved Nano Urea Plus in liquid form with 16 per cent nitrogen content and pH value of 4-8.5 and viscosity of 5-30.
This product will be manufactured by the cooperative major IFFCO for a period of three years, it said.
 
"IFFCO's Nano Urea Plus is an advanced formulation of Nano Urea in which nutrition is redefined to meet crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases. It is used in place of conventional urea and other nitrogenous fertilisers for promoting soil health, farmer's profitability & sustainable environment," IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi said on a social media platform X.
It also enhances the availability and efficiency of micronutrients. It is a chlorophyll charger, yields booster and helps in climate-smart farming, he added.
IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano liquid urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with 'Nano DAP' fertiliser in April 2023.
Topics : IFFCO Fertiliser fertilisers government of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon