India cuts crude edible oil duty to 10% to control prices, aid demand

The move is expected to soften prices, encourage domestic refining, benefit consumers and farmers, and increase palm, soyoil and sunflower oil imports

edible oil
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 1:03 AM IST
To tame inflation in oils and fats, India has lowered the basic import tax on crude and refined edible oils by 10 percentage points, a move that is also expected to benefit the local processing industry.
 
The decision is likely to bring down edible oil prices, boost demand, and subsequently increase overseas purchases of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil.
 
India has halved the basic customs duty on crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil to 10 per cent from the earlier 20 per cent, the government said in a notification.
 
This will effectively bring down the total import duty on the three oils to 16.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent, as they are also subject to India’s Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and Social Welfare Surcharge.
 
In April 2025, food inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 1.78 per cent, down from 2.69 per cent in March. Oils and fats and fruits were the only two items that showed double-digit inflation in April. 

Welcoming the move, Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA), said the government’s decision to reduce the basic import duty on crude edible oil to 10 per cent while leaving net refined oil duties unchanged at 35.25 per cent would increase the duty differential between crude and refined edible oil to 19.25 per cent.
 
‘It is a significantly bold move towards ensuring Make in India and also protecting the sector from an influx of refined oils causing capacity injury to the vegetable oil sector. This move will not just strengthen the domestic refining capacities of Indian refiners but also ensure a fair price to oilseed farmers and a fair price to consumers,’ Desai said.
 
According to IVPA data, imports of refined palm oil surged from 4.58 lakh metric tonnes during June–September 2024 to 8.24 lakh metric tonnes (representing about 30 per cent of total palm oil imports) in the period October 2024–February 2025.
 
Additionally, under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) provisions of zero duty, refined oils have been glutting the Indian market due to the huge refined oil duty advantage enjoyed by neighbouring countries.
Topics :Edible oil marketimport duty on edible oiledible oilsEdible oil prices

First Published: May 31 2025 | 1:02 AM IST

