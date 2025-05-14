India's edible oil stocks fall to five-year low on weak palm oil imports

India’s edible oil stocks in ports and pipelines dipped to a five-year low of 1.35 million tonnes as of May 1, 2025, due to a sharp drop in palm oil imports in April, which fell to their lowest in four years, data from the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) showed.
The last time India recorded lower edible oil stocks than this was on May 1, 2020, when stocks stood at around 0.91 million tonnes.
Depleted stocks may prompt India to increase imports of palm oil and soyoil in the coming months, potentially supporting Malaysian palm oil prices and US soyoil futures, news agency Reuters reported.
India's palm oil imports in April fell by 24.29 per cent from March to 321,446 metric tonnes, the SEA said.
“Low stocks do not mean that edible oil supplies are inadequate in the country. Stocks and imports have also dropped as mustard seed crushing is going on in full swing in the country, which is why domestic supplies are good,” said BV Mehta, executive director, SEA.
Also Read
He added that port stocks have also declined as every month around 60,000–70,000 tonnes of refined edible oils are imported from Nepal.
The decline in stocks and imports has come at a time when edible oil inflation in April 2025, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), soared to 17.4 per cent—marking the sixth consecutive month of double-digit inflation. This pace of increase has not been seen since March 2022, when the Russia–Ukraine conflict had just begun.
“The high edible oil prices are due to the fact that the landed price of crude palm oil in Mumbai ports is still around $1,100 per tonne, though it has softened since March. On top of this, duties are levied,” Mehta said.
Last year, during the same period, the landed price of crude palm oil was less than $1,000 per tonne.
Another factor behind the high retail prices is the decline in oilmeal demand from the livestock industry, which has limited the ability of millers to reduce retail prices.
“When a miller crushes oilseeds, revenue comes from both edible oils and oilmeal sales. Now, with oilmeal demand having dropped sharply, there is pressure on edible oil sales to compensate for falling margins,” said another trader.
Oilmeal demand has declined due to increased supply of DDGS (dried distillers' grains with solubles), a by-product of ethanol production. With India producing over 5 billion litres of ethanol, DDGS production has risen manifold.
“Rapeseed meal and rice bran meal are used for cattle feed, while soymeal is used by the poultry sector. Demand for all of them has declined due to DDGS,” Mehta added.