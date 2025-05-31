Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rice and wheat corner bulk of the procurement kitty, shows data

Rice and wheat corner bulk of the procurement kitty, shows data

The least hikes in percentage terms was reserved for paddy which is the main foodgrain crop grown during the kharif season

Wheat Crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Premium
MSP increases were relatively higher than paddy for pulses and oilseeds, which were in line with the Centre's long-standing and stated policy of encouraging farmers to switch from water-guzzling and environmentally-unfriendly paddy to more suitable p
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 12:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet earlier this week raised the minimum support price (MSP) for the kharif crops that would be marketed in the 2025-26 crop year, starting in July. In percentage terms, the least hike was reserved for paddy, which is the main food grain crop grown in the kharif season.   MSP increases were relatively higher than paddy for pulses and oilseeds, which were in line with the Centre’s long-standing and stated policy of encouraging farmers to switch from water-guzzling and environmentally-unfriendly paddy to more suitable pulses and oilseeds. 
However, the data shows that when it comes to procurement —which is a sort of marketing assurance for farmers — cereals far outnumber pulses and oilseeds. In the case of wheat and paddy, procurement as a percentage of marketable surplus is significantly more than pulses and oilseeds.  Though procurement of pulses and oilseeds at MSP has gone up significantly in the past few years, more needs to be done to push the switch from grains. Also, input pricing needs to be market-oriented to ensure a level playing field for farmers. 
 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Farm sector clocks robust growth in FY25 on record foodgrain harvest

Farmers in Maharashtra to receive compensation after unseasonal rain damage

Operative KCCs dipped 2.7% in FY25; loans hit Rs 6 trillion, shows data

Premium

Stock limits on wheat reimposed despite record production retail prices

NITI Aayog's Chand outlines 5 priority areas to lower carbon footprint

Topics :minimum support priceUnion CabinetCrop YieldsKharif seasonMSPRICEwheat MSP

First Published: May 31 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story