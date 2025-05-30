Home / Industry / Agriculture / Farmers in Maharashtra to receive compensation after unseasonal rain damage

Farmers in Maharashtra to receive compensation after unseasonal rain damage

Damage reports being assessed, relief will cover crop, property, and livestock losses, says revenue minister

farmers, wheat
During a visit to Amravati, the minister reviewed the situation and instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors to treat the compensation process as a top priority. | File Photo: Bloomberg
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Farmers whose crops and properties were affected by unseasonal rains and storms in Maharashtra in April and May will be compensated once a damage assessment exercise is completed, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.
 
The unexpected weather events over the two months caused serious losses to farmers in several parts of the state, including Amravati district in the Vidarbha region. “We will provide immediate compensation to farmers. I have asked officials to complete a damage assessment exercise and submit a report at the earliest,” said Bawankule, who also serves as guardian minister for Amravati.
 
Officials have been directed to carry out immediate panchnamas (damage assessments) and send proposals to the state secretariat in Mumbai. “We will expedite the process of fund allocation, and compensation will be disbursed to farmers without delay,” he assured.

Rapid administrative action

During a visit to Amravati, the minister reviewed the situation and instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors to treat the compensation process as a top priority. “Timely support is critical. I have instructed the administration to act swiftly to ensure that the affected farmers receive relief,” he said.
 
According to preliminary data, the April rains affected 1,174 villages and damaged around 794 hectares of banana, orange, papaya, onion, and wheat crops. Losses from this period are estimated at ₹2.83 crore.
 
In May, the damage extended to 325 villages, impacting crops across 13,639 hectares. These included moong, sesame, banana, orange, papaya, onion, jowar, and lemon.

Loss of life and property

The unseasonal storms also caused devastation beyond crops. In May, three people died due to lightning strikes. In April, 18 houses sustained partial damage, and one was completely destroyed.

Also Read

Premium

Maharashtra tops FDI equity inflows again; Karnataka bags second spot

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Registration process extended till June 3

7 injured in attack during protest outside pharma company in Thane, 10 held

Bombay HC slams Maharashtra govt for student's arrest over Op Sindoor post

Monsoon hits Mumbai with fury; city sees its earliest onset in 75 years

 
May saw even greater property losses, with 741 houses and several livestock shelters damaged. “The process of distributing ex-gratia aid to the families of the deceased and livestock assistance to the animal owners was underway,” said Bawankule.
 
He also reported that 29 small and 12 large animals perished during the May storms.
 
Efforts are ongoing to ensure that all affected individuals — whether farmers, homeowners, or livestock owners — receive the support they are entitled to. The government is aiming to process all compensation and assistance requests without unnecessary delays.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Farm sector clocks robust growth in FY25 on record foodgrain harvest

Operative KCCs dipped 2.7% in FY25; loans hit Rs 6 trillion, shows data

Premium

Stock limits on wheat reimposed despite record production retail prices

NITI Aayog's Chand outlines 5 priority areas to lower carbon footprint

PM tells farmers to ask scientists questions to clear doubts on agri issues

Topics :MaharashtraRainfallfarmerscrop loss

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story