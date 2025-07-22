Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt imports nearly 1 million tonnes of DAP in Apr-Jun, shows Govt data

Govt imports nearly 1 million tonnes of DAP in Apr-Jun, shows Govt data

As per the data, India imported 289,000 tonnes of DAP in April, 236,000 tonnes in May and 449,000 tonnes in June

Di-Ammonia Phosphate, DAP
From April 2010, the Centre has implemented Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has imported 974,000 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) during the April-June quarter to meet domestic demand, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel shared the data of DAP imports for the current year, as reported by the companies.

As per the data, India imported 289,000 tonnes of DAP in April, 236,000 tonnes in May and 449,000 tonnes in June.  Imports of DAP, a key fertiliser, stood at 456,900 tonnes in 2024-25 fiscal, 556,700 tonnes in 2023-24, 658,300 tonnes in 2022-23, 546,200 tonnes in 2021-22, and 488,200 tonnes during 2020-21.

"The government is ensuring adequate availability of fertilizers to meet the Kharif 2025 requirement...The requirement for chemical fertilizers during the 2025 Kharif season (is) marginally higher than that of the previous year, owing to expanded sowing coverage and favourable monsoon conditions," Patel said.

From April 2010, the Centre has implemented Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

Under this, a fixed amount of subsidy, decided on an annual/bi-annual basis, is provided on notified P&K fertilisers depending on their nutrient content. The P&K fertilisers are covered under Open General License (OGL), and companies are free to import these fertilisers as per their business dynamics.

"The gap between demand (requirement) and production of fertilizers is met through imports. Further, to minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical factors, the fertilizer companies have entered in long term arrangements with DAP-producing nations to ensure continuous supplies," Patel said.

Imports of urea stood at 564,700 tonnes in 2024-25, 704,200 tonnes in 2023-24, 758,000 tonnes during 2022-23, 913,600 tonnes in 2021-22, and 982,800 tonnes in 2020-2.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre approves price deficiency payment scheme for AP's Totapuri mangoes

Premium

Kharif sowing completed in 65% of area as monsoon remains vigorous

Indian exporters optimistic as Bangladesh plans to import 9 lakh tonne rice

India's millet standards win praise at global food safety meeting

Cabinet clears ₹24,000 cr for PM Dhan Dhaanya Yojana to boost farm output

Topics :Fertilizersagriculture economyIndia imports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story