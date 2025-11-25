Seeds sector faces major shake-up as India readies new laws and treaties

The over-Rs 20,000 crore Indian seeds sectors could be in for some interesting times, thanks to both global and domestic developments that could fundamentally alter the manner in the governance and functioning of the sector.

The first is the new draft Seeds Bill formulated by the Union Government earlier this month which seeks to replace the decades-old Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order of 1983.

The seeds bills were last modified back in the 1960s, and while there have been several attempts since then to make tangible changes, none took hold.

The second major change mooted is proposed amendments to the Act governing the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority (PPVFRA) Act. This piece of legislation acts as the mother regulator that protects the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of plant varieties.

The Central government has proposed some critical changes to the Act and has appointed a high-powered panel which recently held a series of meetings with all stakeholders. Registration of plant varieties with PPVFRA is voluntary and not mandatory for any developer, a position that is untouched by the proposed amendments. Separately, global negotiations started in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, November 25, to expand the list of crops that are included in the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA) otherwise known simply as the 'Plant Treaty'. ITPGRFA is a legally binding global agreement adopted in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and which came into force in 2004. Its stated objectives are conservation, sustainable use, and fair and equitable sharing of benefits from plant genetic resources for food and agriculture (PGRFA).

The treaty establishes a Multilateral System (MLS) that provides access to a list of important crops for research and breeding, while ensuring that benefits from their use are shared amongst the signatories. Of the 64 crops under the treaty, India, which is also a signatory, has notified just nine crops and their 26,563 accessions - which are unique, identifiable germplasm - for sharing. India has been one of the top users of the benefits accruing from the agreement without sacrificing any of its traditional resources, experts said. The pointed out that since the agreement came into force, India has never shared any crop germplasm details but has instead been the beneficiary of almost 990,000 samples till December 2024, second only to Kenya.

The draft Seeds Bill and its objectives The draft Seeds Bill, as per an official statement, proposes to eliminated with the current provision of individual states granting seed licences and replacing it with a centralised accreditation system that will focus on traceability, with the central government taking on the responsibility of price control. The draft Bill, which is open to public comment till December 11, crucially somewhat lowers the power of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (Icar) and state agriculture universities (SAUs) to approve variety trials. Instead, as per Section 16 (3) of the draft, it empowers a committee of experts to recognise any organisation established in a territory outside India for conducting trials to assess the Value of Cultivation and Use (VCU) of any kind of variety as may be prescribed.

It also empowers the Centre to recognise any seed certification agency established in a territory outside India, for such purposes as may be prescribed. “This one single clause in the draft Bill is in effect ridicules the entire Icar system of evaluations for varieties, by allowing foreign evaluations and assessments and foreign certification,” says Kavitha Kuruganti, convenor of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), a pan-Indian alliance of more than 400 farmer-centric organisations. Senior government officials, however, deny the allegation, noting that the power to grant final certification will continue to rest with Icar. GV Ramanjaneyulu, executive director of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA), said that the very first line of the Bill - where it says that the objective is to provide for regulating the quality of seeds and to facilitate production and supply of quality seeds - is problematic as it does not mention anything about farmer rights, compensation, or price regulation.

“Ease of doing business has become a statutory objective in the draft Bill while critical issues such as farmers’ entitlements (price, compensation, information, choice) are implicit at best and absent at worst,” Ramanjaneyulu said. The draft Bill also proposes stiff penalties ranging from three years’ imprisonment to fine of Rs 30 lakh for major offences, and calls for mandatory registration of all new varieties while granting deemed registration to existing ones, and eliminates the licensing system of dealers. Kavitha says a major drawback of the draft Seeds Bill is that while it stresses regulation of quality through pre-emptive penalties, it is completely silent when it comes to compensation to farmers in the event of underperformance or loss due to substandard seeds, a move she describes as simply not acceptable.

The overriding powers of the Central government also needs to be understood clearly as it would mean that several state legislations become subservient to the central Act, she pointed out. Amendments to PPVFRA Some industry players say the amendments, which are not yet public, do not alter the basic structure of PPVFRA and only make some cosmetic definitional changes and modifications. The seed industry's demand to include genetic modification or gene editing into the ambit of PPVFRA has not been accepted, which means their IPR rights protection and regulation will continue to be governed by the ministry of environment and forests.

However, one major change, which the industry has been demanding for some time and seems to have finally been accepted by the government, is the permission to get provisional registration of plant varieties pending final certification. “It usually takes more than three years for a plant variety to get registration certification from PPVFRA and during this time if someone starts using those varieties, the company does not have any protection which the provisional certification would now not permit,” a senior industry official explained. He said the clause on ‘innocent infringement’, which is unique to India and protects the rights of farmers from any kind of penal prohibition if he unknowingly grows any registered or protected variety, has been kept untouched which is a big relief for growers.

However, civil society groups said the opaque manner in which the Act governing PPVFRA is being amended raises serious doubts about the government's intentions. In a letter to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ASHA said that the framing of wrong concepts and approaches for the amendments being proposed reflect the sinister nature of the current process. It also claimed that, as per their understanding, measures are being taken through the proposed amendments to do away with benefit-sharing with farmers. The letter also questioned the composition of the committee of experts that has been formed to suggest amendments to the PPVFRA.

“The Committee was constituted in December, 2024. Information of its constitution or the process of work has not been shared readily in the public domain. After 10 months of its constitution, this Committee came up with some draft amendments which were shared only in the form of a Powerpoint presentation. No official communication was created with participants. Details are not available on how this draft was developed and why it took 10 months,” the letter alleged. It also said that though the committee has held several rounds of discussions, all of them have been with industry associations and not with farmers’ groups or bodies. Moreover, it raised the issue of the composition of the Committee, which includes two representatives from seed industry bodies.

“The Government will run the avoidable risk of facing stiff opposition from farmers of the country in another massive resistance movement if this pro-corporate and anti-farmer process for amending the PPV&FR Act is not suspended immediately, to make the process inclusive, transparent and democratic,” ASHA said in its letter to Chouhan. Negotiations on Global Plant Treaty Though the Central government and its agencies have repeatedly said that India’s interest will be fully protected in the global negotiations and that the country has never shared any germplasm details with any other signatory, civil society and farmers’ rights groups continue to express doubts.

Several scientists, academicians, and scholars, in a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Agriculture Minister Chouhan, said that there is a serious attempt to underplay the legal consequences of the expansion of the scope of multilateral system (MLS) by saying that the India government retains the freedom to designate plant genetic resources it will share. “This assertion is simply not true. Such mischaracterisation risks misleading national policy decisions on matters with far-reaching implications for India’s sovereignty and farmers’ rights,” the letter said. It said that the Plant Treaty (ITPGRFA) is an international legal instrument that prohibits reservations by parties; once a country signs on, they are legally bound by the provisions of the Treaty, without any reservations.

“Article 30 of the ITPGRFA very clearly states “No reservations may be made to this Treaty”. It is very clear from the Treaty that India or any other Party to the Treaty does not have any freedom to designate the crops for which it will share PGRFA, as presented by the Co-Chair,” the letter said. It said according to Articles 11 and 12 of the Treaty, parties are under an obligation to share all the PGRFA available with them within the scope of MLS. “The current proposal of expansion is to widen the scope of MLS from 64 crops to all plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, except for a few limited species which a Party might indicate at the time of accepting the ratification (negative list). This proposal directly conflicts with India’s Biological Diversity Act, 2002 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001, both of which assert India’s sovereign control and trusteeship and farmers’ custodianship over genetic resources,” the letter said.