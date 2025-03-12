ISMA further lowers net sugar production estimate, no effect on supplies

India's net sugar production in the 2024-25 season, which will end in September, is now projected to be around 26.4 million tonnes, down from the January estimate of 27.2 million tonnes, due to lower recovery in Uttar Pradesh and a drop in production in Maharashtra. However, this will not impact supplies or prices, and the country will be left with around 5.4 million tonnes of sugar by the end of the season.

The closing sugar stocks for the 2024-25 season would, therefore, be higher than the normative requirement of two months’ production, estimated at 4.5 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said today. Supplies would be adequate despite a drop in production, backed by a higher-than-expected opening stock of 8 million tonnes in the 2024-25 season.

ISMA had, in January, estimated net sugar production at 27.2 million tonnes after accounting for a diversion of 3.7 million tonnes towards ethanol. It has now revised its estimate downward to around 26.4 million tonnes, a reduction of around 800,000 tonnes, and projected ethanol diversion at 3.5 million tonnes.

“We will have a very comfortable opening stock position for the 2025-26 season, and moreover, next year’s sugarcane crop is expected to be very good. Supported by a favourable southwest monsoon in 2024 and good water availability in reservoirs, planting for the 2025-26 season has reportedly improved over this year in Maharashtra and Karnataka,” Deepak Ballani, director general of ISMA, said.

He said that as a consequence, the 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season is set to begin on time in October 2025, with an estimated closing stock of around 5.4 million tonnes by the end of the season, which is expected to be more than adequate.

"Additionally, the varietal replacement activity in Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states has shown marked improvement. This would also result in better yields and recovery in the 2025-26 sugar season in these regions," Ballani added.

ISMA estimates total sugar consumption in the 2024-25 season to be around 28 million tonnes, down from 29 million tonnes last year, as the bump that elections provided to sugar sales will not be present this year. On retail sugar prices, millers are confident that retail prices will hover around Rs 43-44 per kg, almost at the same level as last year.

“The biggest highlight of this season is that we have cleared almost 99.9 per cent of the previous year’s sugarcane dues, while nearly 80 per cent of the current season’s dues have been settled as on date,” Ballani said. He added that the government’s timely decision to allow 1 million tonnes of exports resulted in an additional outgo of close to Rs 21,000 crore to farmers between January and March.

“Once the entire 1 million tonnes of sugar meant for exports is shipped out of India, a revenue of around $0.5 billion is projected to be earned by the sugar sector,” Ballani said. Around 300,000 tonnes of the estimated 1 million tonnes of sugar meant for exports has been shipped out so far.