AISTA cuts sugar production estimate by 19% to 25.8 mn tn for 2024-25

India's sugar production is expected to fall by 19 per cent to 25.8 million tonnes in the 2024-25 season ending September, down from 31.9 million tonnes in the previous season, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association's second estimate released on Tuesday.

The latest projection is 0.72 million tonnes lower than AISTA's first estimate of 26.52 million tonnes, with the downward revision attributed to reduced output in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Maharashtra, India's largest sugar producer, is expected to produce 8 million tonnes, down from 11 million tonnes last season. Output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second top producer, is projected at 9 million tonnes, unchanged from the first estimate but below the 10.4 million tonnes recorded last season.

Sugar output in Karnataka is projected at 4.10 million tonnes, slightly higher than the initial estimate but still below last year's 5.3 million tonnes.

AISTA noted these projections could vary by plus or minus 2 per cent.

Diversion of sucrose for ethanol production is expected to be 3.8 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 0.4 million tonnes.

Including opening stocks of 7.98 million tonnes, total sugar availability is estimated at 33.78 million tonnes, exceeding domestic consumption of 29 million tonnes. Exports are projected at 1 million tonnes, with closing stocks of 3.78 million tonnes expected.