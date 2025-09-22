Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif foodgrain 2025-26 output likely to cross 171.39 MT target: Govt

Kharif foodgrain 2025-26 output likely to cross 171.39 MT target: Govt

Despite lower coverage, the prospects for oilseeds and pulses crops remain positive as productivity is expected to be higher due to good crop conditions, he said

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton
Speaking to PTI, Singh said damage to crops due to flood and heavy rainfall was minimal compared to the overall sown area in the kharif season.
Press Trust of India New Dehi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The county's kharif foodgrain production is likely to surpass the government's target of 171.39 million tonne set for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June) buoyed by higher coverage and favourable monsoon rains, Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh said on Monday.

Despite lower coverage, the prospects for oilseeds and pulses crops remain positive as productivity is expected to be higher due to good crop conditions, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said damage to crops due to flood and heavy rainfall was minimal compared to the overall sown area in the kharif season.

"The crop condition is good and the overall (kharif foodgrain) production will be more than the targets that we have kept for this year," Singh said on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Biological Agri Solutions Association of India (BSAI).

Kharif crops coverage has exceeded that of previous years, rising to more than 110 million hectares from the usual 109.5 million hectares in recent years, driven by increased acreage of paddy and maize, he said.

While some areas reported damage from floods and heavy rains, the affected area was small relative to total sown area, Singh said, adding that the actual damage assessment would be known after floodwaters recede.

For oilseeds, particularly soybean, cultivated area was lower but crop conditions remained very good, with the possibility of higher productivity. The same applied to pulses, he said.

On rabi (winter) sowing, the agriculture commissioner said it had begun in Rajasthan following early harvesting, with preparations underway elsewhere.

The government will launch a campaign called "Vikhist Krishi Abhiyan" from October 3-18, deploying 2,100 teams to villages to support farmers, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

No-poach agreement in the works for India's OSAT and ATMP sector

GST cut to reduce farmers' solar pump costs by ₹1,750 cr annually: Joshi

Border farmers without land rights to get PM-KISAN benefit: Chouhan

GST rate cut: Agri minister to meet farm equipment industry on Sep 19

Scientists urge PM Modi to lift stay on GM mustard before 2025 sowing

Topics :agriculture economyKharif

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story