Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

The PMFBY claim amount will be transferred during an event organised for this purpose in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
"From the Kharif 2025 season onwards, if a state government delays its subsidy contribution, it will be penalised at 12 per cent, and similarly, if insurance companies delay payments, farmers will receive a 12 per cent penalty," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in the statement. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Monday digitally transfer a crop insurance claim amount of ₹ 3,200 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to 3 million farmer beneficiaries.

The PMFBY claim amount will be transferred during an event organised for this purpose in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Besides Chouhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, and state agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena will attend the event.

Of the total claim amount, ₹ 1,156 crore will be transferred to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, ₹ 1,121 crore to 700 thousand farmers in Rajasthan, ₹ 150 crore to Chhattisgarh-based farmers, and ₹ 773 crore to farmers in other states, according to an official statement.

The Union agriculture minister stated that the Centre has implemented a new simplified claim settlement system in the interest of farmers, wherein claims can be paid proportionately based only on the central subsidy without waiting for the state's premium contribution.

"From the Kharif 2025 season onwards, if a state government delays its subsidy contribution, it will be penalised at 12 per cent, and similarly, if insurance companies delay payments, farmers will receive a 12 per cent penalty," he said in the statement.

The PMFBY, since its launch in 2016, has disbursed claims worth ₹ 1.83 trillion, while farmers have paid only ₹ 35,864 crore in premium.

"This means an average claim payout of more than five times the premium, indicating the government's farmer-friendly policy," he added.

In recent years, several technological innovations, such as YES-TECH, WINDS portal, AIDE mobile app, Krishi Rakshak Portal and Helpline number 14447, have been implemented.

These have not only improved the claim settlement speed and transparency, but also enhanced weather data accuracy and provided farmers with registration facilities at the village level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi High Court orders WazirX to disclose Binance acquisition details

Govt aims 50% rise in milk procurement with White Revolution 2.0: Amit Shah

Nabard promotes 6,215 farmer producer organisations, says FM Sitharaman

Premium

Uttar Pradesh faces fertiliser supply shortage amid rising demand

₹3,300 cr paid to Uttarakhand farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi: CM Dhami

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanAgriculturecrop insurance

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story