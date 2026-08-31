Buzzing :

Lionel Messi RetirementSeptember Tax CalendarHDFC BankZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsFMCG StocksH-1B grace periodNifty Media IndexPixel 11 Pro XL Review
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif sowing almost ends with acreage 1.7% lower than last year

Kharif sowing almost ends with acreage 1.7% lower than last year

Area sown till August 28 was also nearly 3 per cent below normal, while IMD's forecast of below-normal September rains puts focus on the remaining monsoon weeks

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton
Kharif sowing
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 10:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Sowing of kharif crops almost ended across India during the week ended August 28, with the deficit in acreage staying at around 1.7 per cent compared with the same period last year.
 
The area sown till August 28 was almost 3 per cent lower than the normal area, which is usually the average area covered during the same period in the last five years.
 
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicting ‘below-normal’ rains even in September 2026, all eyes will be on the distribution and spread of the remaining monsoon rains in the coming weeks to get a robust yield.
 
Meanwhile, the sowing data showed that among all the crops, the area under maize has seen the maximum drop compared with the same period last year till August 28.
 
However, compared with the situation in June, the acreage covered is much better than what it was at the end of August. The met department said 47 per cent of the country has received low rainfall this year so far from June to August.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agriculture, allied sectors clock 3.6% GVA growth in Q1FY27: MoSPI data

Rajasthan govt claims urea surplus, Oppn flags fertiliser shortage

Centre releases fortnightly sugar quota for September, prices stay firm

Govt expands digital fertiliser tracking system to link farmers, subsidies

Agriculture ministry teams work to bridge farmgate-retail gap in onions

Topics :Kharifkharif sowing

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

Next Story