Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif sowing in Rajasthan on track to meet agriculture dept's target

Kharif sowing in Rajasthan on track to meet agriculture dept's target

In Rajasthan, the main crops grown during the monsoon season include pearl millet (bajra), moong, moth, groundnut, soybean, cotton, and guar (cluster beans)

Farmer, Crop, Farming, Kharif crop
premium
As of July 25, the agriculture department reported that the target for sowing bajra was set at 4.3 million hectares. Currently, it has been sown in 4.15 million hectares, which is around 97 per cent of the target.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Due to the ongoing monsoon in Rajasthan, the progress of Kharif sowing is nearing the target set by the state agriculture department. While some crops have already crossed the sowing targets, other crops are expected to achieve 100 per cent targets soon.
 
In Rajasthan, the main crops grown during the monsoon season include pearl millet (bajra), moong, moth, groundnut, soybean, cotton, and guar (cluster beans).
 
As of July 25, the agriculture department reported that the target for sowing bajra was set at 4.3 million hectares. Currently, it has been sown in 4.15 million hectares, which is around 97 per cent of the target.
 
For moong, the target of sowing was set at 2.5 million hectares. At present, 87 per cent of its sowing target has been met in 2.2 million hectares. Nirmal Jain, a moong trader from Jaipur, said that the crop sowing was delayed slightly due to the attractive prices of jowar and bajra throughout the year. However, he noted that the sowing progress has been solid, and given that sowing is still ongoing, it is likely that moong planting will achieve 100 per cent of its target. 
 
Groundnut sowing has reached 91 per cent of its target. The sowing target was set at 9.50 lakh hectares, and so far, it has been completed on 9.41 lakh hectares. Soybean sowing stands at 84 per cent of its target, with 1.14 million hectares set for sowing, and 9.62 lakh hectares already finished.
 
Additionally, 85 per cent of sowing for guar has been achieved. The target for sowing guar was set at 2.5 million hectares, and so far, it has been sown on 2.1 million hectares. Ramotar Khandelwal, a guar trader, said that the crop will soon achieve its sowing targets, as planting is still pending in the South West Rajasthan region.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Bengal leads with 3,127 cases of spurious fertilisers in 5 years

No need for wheat open market sale as supplies comfortable: Food Secretary

No wheat open market sale as supplies ample, prices stable: Food secy

House panel expresses concern over 30% staff gaps in Krishi Vigyan Kendras

Govt imports nearly 1 million tonnes of DAP in Apr-Jun, shows Govt data

Topics :kharif sowingKharif sowingsKharif seasonRajasthan government

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story