Kharif sowing in Rajasthan on track to meet agriculture dept's target

Due to the ongoing monsoon in Rajasthan, the progress of Kharif sowing is nearing the target set by the state agriculture department. While some crops have already crossed the sowing targets, other crops are expected to achieve 100 per cent targets soon.

In Rajasthan, the main crops grown during the monsoon season include pearl millet (bajra), moong, moth, groundnut, soybean, cotton, and guar (cluster beans).

As of July 25, the agriculture department reported that the target for sowing bajra was set at 4.3 million hectares. Currently, it has been sown in 4.15 million hectares, which is around 97 per cent of the target.

For moong, the target of sowing was set at 2.5 million hectares. At present, 87 per cent of its sowing target has been met in 2.2 million hectares. Nirmal Jain, a moong trader from Jaipur, said that the crop sowing was delayed slightly due to the attractive prices of jowar and bajra throughout the year. However, he noted that the sowing progress has been solid, and given that sowing is still ongoing, it is likely that moong planting will achieve 100 per cent of its target. Groundnut sowing has reached 91 per cent of its target. The sowing target was set at 9.50 lakh hectares, and so far, it has been completed on 9.41 lakh hectares. Soybean sowing stands at 84 per cent of its target, with 1.14 million hectares set for sowing, and 9.62 lakh hectares already finished.