Kharif sowing over in Rajasthan, all eyes on sky as rain may queer pitch

Sowing of Kharif crops has been near or above the government target in Rajasthan, an agricultural department official said. But, incessant rain, which has been lashing parts of the state for over a week now, can queer the pitch for farmers, and also for the government which has been trying hard to rein in inflation.

Food inflation dropped to 5.4% in July from over 9% in the previous month.

Commodity traders have warned that if the rain continues for next few days, it will damage about 40 per cent of the crops.

In the last 4-5 days, there has been record-breaking rains in parts of the state, mainly eastern, western and central parts. Flood-like situations prevail in around 10-12 districts. Even the fields are filled with water.

Due to more than average rainfall, it is feared that the seeds sown by the farmers may rot.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s GDP.

Guar, pearl millet (bajra), moong and soybean are the main crops sown during the Kharif or also known as rain-fed crops. Other major crops include maize, moth, and urad.

Rajasthan is the top-most producer of guar (red lentils) with around 70 per cent share in the country’s total production of the crop.

Jaipur’s leading pulses trader Shyam Natani said, “There is little possibility of damage to Kharif crops as of now. But if this rain continues for the next couple of days, then there is a possibility of excessive damage.”

Natani said that due to excess water, either the seeds will rot or will not be able to grow.

Guar trader Ramavtar Khandelwal of Kookarkheda grain market in Jaipur said that if rain continues for the next 2-4 days, then there is a strong possibility of damage to the crops.

There will be a possibility of up to 40 per cent damage to major crops like moong, moth, sesame, guar, jowar, and pearl millet.

In many areas of the state, full sowing has not yet been completed. In such a situation, the seeds will not be able to grow due to excess water, he said.

According to agriculture department data till August 5, jowar has been sown in 6.40 lakh hectares or 105 per cent of the target, pearl millet in 41.79 hectares around 95 per cent of the target, gram in 21.85 lakh hectares almost 87 per cent of the target, moth in 8.31 lakh hectares which is 85 per cent of the target fixed by the state government, groundnut in 8.48 lakh hectares which is 106 per cent of the target and guar in 88 per cent of the target at around 24.31 lakh hectares has been completed.