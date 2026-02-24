Traders fear wheat prices may fall below MSP in 2026-27 on surplus stocks

“Wheat that costs the exchequer about Rs 2,969 per quintal to procure and store is being offered to flour mills at a base (reserve) price of Rs 2,550 per quintal, with freight extra. This means wheat is being sold to processors below both its economic cost and the MSP of Rs 2,585, implicitly subsidising them by roughly Rs 4,190 per tonne relative to economic cost. About 3 million metric tonnes (MT) have been earmarked for such subsidised OMSS sales this year (2025-26), of which just 0.63 MT (around 21 per cent) have already been lifted, translating into an estimated subsidy transfer of around Rs 262 crore to flour mills on this volume alone,” the industry official explained.