UP targets pulses crop area of 3 mn hectares: State Agriculture Minister

Uttar Pradesh (UP) plans to increase pulses crop area by 20 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to almost 3.1 million tonnes (mt) in 2025-26 as it seeks to strengthen farm incomes, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said.

He said the average productivity of pulses in UP is more than 12 quintals per hectare, which is significantly higher than the national average of 9.26 quintals per hectare.

“UP is among the top pulses producers in India. It ranked 4th in 2024–25 with a production of 3.08 mt, which is roughly 12 percent of the country’s aggregate pulses production of 25.68 mt,” he added.

India is among the world’s largest producers and consumers of pulses, yet it imports 15 to 20 per cent of its annual demand to overcome production shortfall.

In the FY25, imports jumped to over 7 mt, primarily from Canada, Russia, Australia, Myanmar, Africa etc.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has accorded emphasis to the distribution of high-quality seeds under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission.

In 2025–26, more than 105,000 quintals of certified seeds were distributed under different schemes.