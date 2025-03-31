Mustard production in Rajasthan likely to decline on lower sowing

Rajasthan, the largest mustard-producing state in India, is expected to see a decline in mustard production during the Rabi (2024-2025) season. The state contributes 45-49 per cent to India’s mustard production.

According to the agriculture department, mustard production is estimated at 5.5 million tonnes (mt) this season, down from 6.2 mt last year. However, commodity traders estimate this year’s production to be around 5.1 mt.

ALSO READ: Centre approves direct procurement of chana, mustard and lentil at MSP “The main reason behind the decline in production is believed to be less sowing. It is being said that last year mustard was sold in the markets at prices lower than the minimum support price, due to which farmers have reduced mustard sowing this year,” a commodity trader said.

Anil Chattar, secretary of the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India, said mustard production is expected to decline not only in Rajasthan, but also in other mustard-producing states. While mustard production may dip, other Rabi crops are expected to see an increase this year. Wheat production is estimated at 12.2 mt, grown on 31.48 lakh hectares, compared to 12 mt on 30.77 lakh hectares last year. Gram production is projected at 2.5 mt (20.47 lakh hectares), up from 2.2 mt (18.14 lakh hectares) last year. Barley sowing also increased, with production estimated at 1.4 mt (3.99 lakh hectares), compared to 1 mt (2.85 lakh hectares) last year.