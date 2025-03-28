More than 5.1 million farmers registered for Agri Stack in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has registered over 5.1 million farmers for the Agri Stack, a digital platform that seeks to integrate all farmer-related data in one place. The state government said it was taking steps towards empowering the farmers by making them digitally capable.
“As per the instructions of the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, under the Agri Stack scheme, Kisan Registry Camps are being organised in all villages of all the districts, till March 31. Under this scheme, Farmer Registry ID of farmers is being created,” an agriculture department official said.
A review meeting of the progress of agricultural registry camps was organised recently with all the district collectors through VC at Pant Krishi Bhawan in Jaipur under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Dinesh Kumar.
Under the Agri Stack camps, the unique ID of farmers is being created by organising camps at the Gram Panchayat level. Till March 19, over 9800 camps were organised in the entire state.
“It is a form of a centralised platform for farmer registration and management, providing unique IDs and verifiable credentials for efficient service access,” Kumar said.
Under this campaign, a unique Farmer ID of 11 digits is being provided to each farmer. In the future, the ID obtained through the Farmer Registry will prove useful for farmers to get easy access to government schemes and services, Pradhan Mantri Kisan / Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and other schemes of the agriculture department.