Nano-sulphur can boost India's mustard yields by 20-30%: TERI scientist

Can extensive use of nano-sulphur address India’s persistent problem of low oilseeds yields—a major barrier to self-sufficiency?

Scientists at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) believe so.

Sulphur is one of the essential soil nutrients, after nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. TERI scientists claim that a key difference between their nano-sulphur formulation and other nano products such as nano urea and nano diammonium phosphate (DAP) is that their product is completely green, developed using biological agents like plant growth-promoting bacteria that release enzymes and metabolites.

ALSO READ: Mustard production in Rajasthan likely to decline on lower sowing These enzymes and metabolites facilitate the conversion of bulk material into nanoparticles.

According to TERI, their nano-sulphur product increased mustard yields by 30–40 per cent—from 1,156 kilograms per acre under regular practice to 1,559 kilograms per acre (around 3.7 tonnes per hectare). The oil content also rose by 28–30 per cent. The genetically modified (GM) mustard variety DMH-11, tested across multiple sites, has shown yield improvements of 10–40 per cent over existing mustard varieties. Reports indicate current mustard varieties yield around 1–1.8 tonnes per hectare. “Our research found that nano-sulphur delivers similar yield enhancement (25–32 per cent) as DMH-11, but with conventional (non-GM) varieties,” said Pushplata Singh, associate director, nano commercial production at TERI.

Mustard was selected to evaluate nano-sulphur’s efficacy because the crop responds positively to sulphur in terms of yield and oil content. “To improve oil content in mustard, one needs a good amount of sulphur,” Singh said. TERI’s on-field studies also found that nano-sulphur application increased plant height, number of branches, chlorophyll content, and biological yield. The product could replace up to 50 per cent of conventional sulphur fertilisers and potentially increase farmers’ earnings by up to Rs 12,000 per acre. Explaining the trial methodology, Singh said the bio-efficacy of nano-sulphur was evaluated on two Indian varieties of Brassica juncea (mustard) during the 2023–24 rabi season at Gurugram, Haryana. The results have just been released following the harvest a few weeks ago.

Two foliar sprays of liquid-form nano-sulphur were applied at 35 and 50 days after sowing. The outcomes demonstrated that nano-sulphur can substitute half of traditional sulphur application while improving multiple plant growth indicators. “Considering the minimum support price of mustard in Haryana, farmers can generate additional revenue of around Rs 12,000 per acre. This cost benefit can help small farmers offset the expenses of using nano-sulphur and its foliar application,” Singh said. She noted that nano-sulphur could be a breakthrough for India’s oilseeds sector, as around 41–45 per cent of Indian soils are sulphur-deficient. Most of these soils are in major oilseed-producing states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

Nano-sulphur also addresses the leaching issue that affects conventional sulphur. In sandy soils, conventional sulphur often bypasses roots, while in compact soils, it becomes trapped and unavailable to plants. Foliar application of nano-sulphur avoids both issues. “If applied through seed treatment, nano-sulphur provides 90–100 per cent availability to the plant, compared with just 10–15 per cent for conventional sulphur where no seed treatment is done,” Singh explained. A 500 ml bottle of nano-sulphur costs around Rs 450, whereas conventional sulphur fertilisers in various grades are priced between Rs 900 and Rs 1,800 per bag. Traditional sulphur is commonly applied to soil through NPKS grades or standalone formulations.