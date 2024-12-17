Over 3.7 million farmer IDs created so far under 'AgriStack' project: Govt

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

At present, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with 22 states and Union Territories for creation and implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture

As on December 11, 2024, a total of 37,17,709 Farmer IDs has been created. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that more than 37.17 lakh identity cards of farmers have been created so far as part of the AgriStack project.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the 'farmer ID' includes comprehensive and useful data on farmers' demographic details, land holdings, and crops sown, enabling farmers to digitally identify and authenticate them for accessing benefits and such as credit, insurance, procurement, etc.

"As on December 11, 2024, a total of 37,17,709 Farmer IDs has been created," he said.

He said even the Digital Crop Survey (DCS) has been undertaken in 436 districts in the kharif season of 2024.

At present, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with 22 states and Union Territories for creation and implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture.

Chouhan said the government has consulted with states and other stakeholder ministries and financial institutions through various national and regional conferences to undertake the AgriStack project.

AgriStack consists of three foundational registries or databases in the agriculture sector, that is the farmers' registry, geo-referenced village maps, and the crop sown registry, all created and maintained by the state governments/Union Territories.

Topics :farmers in Indiaagriculture economyMinistry Of Agriculture

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

