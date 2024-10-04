Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / From agri boost to IEA membership: Key announcements by Modi 3.0 cabinet

From agri boost to IEA membership: Key announcements by Modi 3.0 cabinet

The Union govt has allocated over Rs 1 trillion to support two major agriculture support schemes: the PM-Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet
File photo of PM Modi chairing meeting of his Cabinet. (PTI Photo)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made several key decisions on Thursday (October 3), including measures aimed at enhancing farmers' incomes and ensuring food security for the middle class.

A budget of Rs 1.01 trillion has been allocated by the government to support these initiatives, with a focus on two major schemes: the PM-Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Key highlights from the cabinet meeting are as follows:

Farmers' welfare and food security
 

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the PM-RKVY aims to improve agricultural productivity through initiatives such as soil health and fertility, rainfed area development, and agricultural mechanisation.

Additionally, the scheme emphasises organic farming under the 'Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana,' water conservation through 'Per Drop More Crop,' and innovation via an accelerator fund for agri startups. The schemes aim to enhance the agricultural value chain and integrate technology to achieve this.

The Krishonnati Yojana, running alongside, promotes broader agricultural development through programmes such as the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission, the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, and the Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension.

More From This Section

India stands firm with Nepal amid disastrous floods, offers hand of help

LIVE news: 10 killed, 3 injured as speeding truck collides with tractor trolley in Mirzapur

US, India hold 6th ministerial-level Commercial Dialogue, signs MoU

Goyal delivers keynote on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' in US

RG Kar case: WB's doctors hold meeting to decide future course of action


This scheme also focuses on boosting oil production through the National Mission on Edible Oils and encourages advanced farming practices through the Digital Agriculture Mission.

National Mission on Edible Oils
 

To achieve self-reliance in oilseed production, the Cabinet has also approved the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), which is set to be implemented over the next seven years.

The initiative has been granted a budget of Rs 10,103 crore. It focuses on enhancing the production of key oilseed crops such as rapeseed-mustard, groundnut, soybean, sunflower, and sesamum. The mission also aims to improve the efficiency of oil extraction from secondary sources like cottonseed, rice bran, and tree-borne oils. By 2030-31, the programme seeks to increase primary oilseed production from 39 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 69.7 million tonnes.

Approval for Chennai Metro Phase-II
 

The government also approved Phase-II of the Chennai Metro project, with an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore. This phase will cover three corridors spanning 119 km with 128 stations, accommodating an additional 130,000 passengers daily. A joint venture between the central and state governments, the project is expected to be completed by 2027. Upon completion, Chennai will have a total metro network of 173 km. The three corridors are as follows:

- From Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km, 50 stations)
- From Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass (26.1 km, 30 stations)
- From Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km, 48 stations)

India joins Energy Efficiency Hub under IEA


In a major step towards enhancing global energy efficiency, India has joined the Energy Efficiency Hub under the International Energy Agency (IEA). The Hub is dedicated to fostering international cooperation on energy efficiency.

By becoming a member, India will gain access to a broad network of global experts and resources that will aid its domestic energy efficiency efforts. As of July 2024, the Hub includes 16 member countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, the European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

New additions to classical languages
 

The government has decided to add five Indian languages—Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali—to the 'classical languages' category. This recognition highlights the importance of preserving Bharat’s ancient cultural heritage and the historical significance of each community's language.

The 'classical languages' category was first established by the Government of India on October 12, 2004, when Tamil was declared a classical language. Since then, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia have also received this status.

Bonus for Railway employees
 

The Cabinet has approved a modified Productivity Linked Reward Scheme for 20,704 employees of Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Boards, with a financial allocation of Rs 200 crore.

In addition, a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) worth Rs 2,029 crore has been announced for Indian Railways employees. This bonus, equivalent to 78 days' wages, will benefit 1.17 million railway workers across different departments.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mark Zuckerberg replaces Jeff Bezos as second richest person in the world

WHO approves Abbott's Mpox test for emergency use in outbreak zones

Shivneri Sundari: Maharashtra transport plan slammed for objectifying women

'Have lawyers lost all sense?': CJI Chandrachud reprimands lawyer in SC

Motor Vehicle Act overhaul: Commercial bikes, 12-mth deadline for MACT case

Topics :Narendra ModiBS Web ReportsUnion Cabinetagriculture sectorIndian RailwaysIEA

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story