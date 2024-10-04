From agri boost to IEA membership: Key announcements by Modi 3.0 cabinet

The Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made several key decisions on Thursday (October 3), including measures aimed at enhancing farmers' incomes and ensuring food security for the middle class.

A budget of Rs 1.01 trillion has been allocated by the government to support these initiatives, with a focus on two major schemes: the PM-Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Key highlights from the cabinet meeting are as follows:

Farmers' welfare and food security

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the PM-RKVY aims to improve agricultural productivity through initiatives such as soil health and fertility, rainfed area development, and agricultural mechanisation.

Additionally, the scheme emphasises organic farming under the 'Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana,' water conservation through 'Per Drop More Crop,' and innovation via an accelerator fund for agri startups. The schemes aim to enhance the agricultural value chain and integrate technology to achieve this.

The Krishonnati Yojana, running alongside, promotes broader agricultural development through programmes such as the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission, the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, and the Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension.

This scheme also focuses on boosting oil production through the National Mission on Edible Oils and encourages advanced farming practices through the Digital Agriculture Mission.

National Mission on Edible Oils



To achieve self-reliance in oilseed production, the Cabinet has also approved the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), which is set to be implemented over the next seven years.

The initiative has been granted a budget of Rs 10,103 crore. It focuses on enhancing the production of key oilseed crops such as rapeseed-mustard, groundnut, soybean, sunflower, and sesamum. The mission also aims to improve the efficiency of oil extraction from secondary sources like cottonseed, rice bran, and tree-borne oils. By 2030-31, the programme seeks to increase primary oilseed production from 39 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 69.7 million tonnes.

Approval for Chennai Metro Phase-II



The government also approved Phase-II of the Chennai Metro project, with an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore. This phase will cover three corridors spanning 119 km with 128 stations, accommodating an additional 130,000 passengers daily. A joint venture between the central and state governments, the project is expected to be completed by 2027. Upon completion, Chennai will have a total metro network of 173 km. The three corridors are as follows:

- From Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km, 50 stations)

- From Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass (26.1 km, 30 stations)

- From Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km, 48 stations)

India joins Energy Efficiency Hub under IEA

In a major step towards enhancing global energy efficiency, India has joined the Energy Efficiency Hub under the International Energy Agency (IEA). The Hub is dedicated to fostering international cooperation on energy efficiency.

By becoming a member, India will gain access to a broad network of global experts and resources that will aid its domestic energy efficiency efforts. As of July 2024, the Hub includes 16 member countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, the European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

New additions to classical languages



The government has decided to add five Indian languages—Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali—to the 'classical languages' category. This recognition highlights the importance of preserving Bharat’s ancient cultural heritage and the historical significance of each community's language.

The 'classical languages' category was first established by the Government of India on October 12, 2004, when Tamil was declared a classical language. Since then, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia have also received this status.

Bonus for Railway employees



The Cabinet has approved a modified Productivity Linked Reward Scheme for 20,704 employees of Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Boards, with a financial allocation of Rs 200 crore.

In addition, a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) worth Rs 2,029 crore has been announced for Indian Railways employees. This bonus, equivalent to 78 days' wages, will benefit 1.17 million railway workers across different departments.