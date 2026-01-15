Rajasthan assures quick disposal of crop insurance claims after protests

The Rajasthan government has assured quick disposal of crop insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) amid reports of farmer protests from parts of the state.

According to reports, an amount of ₹950 crore remains unpaid by insurance companies in the state under the crop insurance scheme.

Taking serious note of the complaints made by farmer organisations against insurance companies, Rajasthan’s Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena inquired about long-pending cases in various districts and instructed that they be resolved quickly.

The minister directed department officials to seek explanations from the companies concerned and take swift action on pending claim cases.

Meena assured farmers that the state government was serious about protecting their interests. The directions came after interaction with representatives of various farmer associations and organisations in the state capital Jaipur.

The discussion covered in detail schemes and budget announcements related to the agriculture and horticulture departments, including the crop insurance scheme, farmer input subsidies, the new seed Bill, and the pesticides management Bill, among others.

The agriculture minister said that the state government will not tolerate any irregularities in the amounts payable under the crop insurance scheme and farmer input subsidy schemes.