Rajasthan assures quick disposal of crop insurance claims after protests

According to reports, an amount of ₹950 crore remains unpaid by insurance companies in the state under the crop insurance scheme

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field
premium
(File photo: PTI)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 5:27 PM IST
The Rajasthan government has assured quick disposal of crop insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) amid reports of farmer protests from parts of the state.
 
According to reports, an amount of ₹950 crore remains unpaid by insurance companies in the state under the crop insurance scheme.
 
Taking serious note of the complaints made by farmer organisations against insurance companies, Rajasthan’s Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena inquired about long-pending cases in various districts and instructed that they be resolved quickly.
 
The minister directed department officials to seek explanations from the companies concerned and take swift action on pending claim cases.
 
Meena assured farmers that the state government was serious about protecting their interests. The directions came after interaction with representatives of various farmer associations and organisations in the state capital Jaipur.
 
The discussion covered in detail schemes and budget announcements related to the agriculture and horticulture departments, including the crop insurance scheme, farmer input subsidies, the new seed Bill, and the pesticides management Bill, among others.
 
The agriculture minister said that the state government will not tolerate any irregularities in the amounts payable under the crop insurance scheme and farmer input subsidy schemes.
 
He said that schemes would be made more farmer-friendly based on the suggestions received from farmer organisations.
 
Meena also instructed departmental officials to make the processes related to crop insurance and input subsidies simple, transparent, and time-bound.
 
Farmers held protest rallies in some of the districts demanding payment of pending PMFBY insurance claims. He instructed that the survey work for crop damage be completed in time and that assistance be provided to farmers promptly.
 
Meena said that work is also underway to make necessary amendments to the fencing scheme.
 
He directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely distribution of quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers in the state and to take necessary action if any complaints of negligence are received.
 
The minister said that the state government and the agriculture department are continuously monitoring the daily availability of fertilisers.
 
“By identifying districts and blocks with low availability and high consumption, fertilisers are being distributed on a priority basis across the state with complete transparency,” the minister said.
 
“We are working with utmost vigilance throughout the state to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers,” Meena said. 

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentKirodilal MeenaAgricultureIndustry News

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

