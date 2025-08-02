₹3,300 cr paid to Uttarakhand farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said with the release of the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, an amount of more than Rs 3,300 crore has been provided to the farmers of the hilly state so far.

Virtually taking part in a programme in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday digitally transferred a total amount of more than Rs 20,500 crore to the accounts of 9.70 crore farmers of the country under the 20th installment of the scheme, Dhami said with this, an amount of Rs 184.25 crore was transferred to over eight lakh beneficiary farmer families of Uttarakhand.

It takes the total amount paid so far under the scheme to the farmers of Uttarakhand to Rs 3,300 crore, he said. After 2014, historic steps have been taken for the welfare of farmers across the country. The prime minister is continuously working to double the income of farmers and raise their standard of living, he said. By increasing the minimum support price on major crops, the farmers are being provided a fair price for their crop. Through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the farmers are also being provided security cover for losses caused by natural disasters, crop diseases and pests, he said.

Through the Soil Health Card scheme, by scientifically examining the soil of the fields, farmers are also being informed about the deficiency of nutrients and necessary fertilisers, which is improving both the quality of their produce and the fertility of the land. The chief minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the state government is continuously working for the upliftment and prosperity of the farmers of the state. Loans up to Rs 3 lakh are being made available to farmers in the state without interest. Up to 80 per cent subsidy is also being provided through the Farm Machinery Bank Scheme for purchasing agricultural equipment. Irrigation from canals has been made completely free in the interest of farmers.