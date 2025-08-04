Uttar Pradesh faces fertiliser supply shortage amid rising demand

Even as Uttar Pradesh has a fertiliser inventory of nearly 1.5 million tonnes (MT) for the current kharif season, the supply is falling short in several administrative divisions.

The total stock comprises 918,000 tonnes of urea and 558,000 tonnes of phosphatic soil nutrients such as Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Nitrogen Phosphorus Potash (NPK).

However, 11 of the total 18 administrative divisions in UP are still facing a shortfall. Seven divisions, including Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Agra, Varanasi and Bareilly have maximum availability of fertilisers.

UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the government is committed to ensuring adequate supply of fertilisers and soil nutrients to farmers for the kharif and sugarcane crops.

"The supply of fertilisers is being done collectively by the cooperative as well as by the private sector entities," he added. UP so far has only received 537,000 tonnes or roughly 59 per cent of the total allocation of one MT of urea by the Centre. Although the domestic urea requirement is largely met with indigenous production, other soil nutrients, mainly phosphatic fertilisers are imported from other countries, including China. During a recent review meeting, it was found that Indian Potash Limited (IPL) had supplied just 8 per cent of its requisite stock, while Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) had met 36 per cent, 55 per cent, and 63 per cent of their respective targets. Shahi has urged these firms to scale up supplies as kharif sowing picks up pace.