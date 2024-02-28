Sugarcane gives high returns; ISMA calls for task force to maximise gains

Sugarcane gives one of the best returns to an average farmer in India, according to the latest data. The crop gives better per hectare returns over the A2+FL cost of production in comparison to wheat and paddy.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the sugar industry faces challenges due to a drop in cane production from El Nino, prompting the need for stabilising measures in vulnerable regions like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Techniques such as drip irrigation, water resource augmentation, and mechanised harvesting are vital. Existing government schemes lack specificity and adequate funding for sugarcane farmers, ISMA said. To overcome this, ISMA has proposed that an inter-ministerial task force involving relevant departments like the Department of Food and Public Distribution, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Ministry of Rural Development, and the Ministry of Petroleum be formed to address the pressing issues and to boost sugarcane productivity.