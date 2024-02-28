Sugarcane gives high returns; ISMA calls for task force to maximise gains

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Relative Avg Gross Return (in %) over Cost of Cultivation (A2+FL) with respect to sugarcane during TE 2021-22
|Crop/crop combination
|Relative Avg Gross Return*
|Sugarcane
|100
|Paddy+wheat
|55.8
|Cotton+wheat
|53.3
|Paddy+Paddy
|38.5
|Soybean+Gram
|28.4
|Soybean+Wheat
|44.9
Note: All-India gross returns are weighted average of respective gross returns of projected States. CACP Calculations using CS data and A2+FL cost includes paid out cost plus imputed value of family labour. TE is triennim ending. A triennium is a specified period of three years.
Source: CACP