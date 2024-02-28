Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sugarcane gives high returns; ISMA calls for task force to maximise gains

Sugarcane gives high returns; ISMA calls for task force to maximise gains

Techniques such as drip irrigation, water resource augmentation, and mechanised harvesting are vital

Representative Picture
Sanjeeb Mukherjee

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sugarcane gives one of the best returns to an average farmer in India, according to the latest data. The crop gives better per hectare returns over the A2+FL cost of production in comparison to wheat and paddy.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the sugar industry faces challenges due to a drop in cane production from El Nino, prompting the need for stabilising measures in vulnerable regions like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Techniques such as drip irrigation, water resource augmentation, and mechanised harvesting are vital. Existing government schemes lack specificity and adequate funding for sugarcane farmers, ISMA said.  To overcome this, ISMA has proposed that an inter-ministerial task force involving relevant departments like the Department of Food and Public Distribution, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Ministry of Rural Development, and the Ministry of Petroleum be formed to address the pressing issues and to boost sugarcane productivity.

Relative Avg Gross Return (in %) over Cost of Cultivation (A2+FL) with respect to sugarcane during TE 2021-22

Crop/crop combination Relative Avg Gross Return*
   
Sugarcane 100
Paddy+wheat 55.8
Cotton+wheat 53.3
Paddy+Paddy 38.5
Soybean+Gram 28.4
Soybean+Wheat 44.9

Note: All-India gross returns are weighted average of respective gross returns of projected States. CACP Calculations using CS data and A2+FL cost includes paid out cost plus imputed value of family labour. TE is triennim ending. A triennium is a specified period of three years. 

Source: CACP

Also Read

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

UP raises state price for sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal for 2023-24 season

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

Isma for staggered payment of sugarcane FRP to farmers in instalments

Tea industry body welcomes move to sell dust tea through auction route

ISO raises forecast for size of global sugar deficit for current season

Is legalising MSP workable? Agri economists talk about the pros and cons

AISTA urges govt to extend sugar sale of February quota by two weeks

Will legalising MSP reduce import Bill of edible oils and pulses?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CharticleSugarcanefarmerssugar industry

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story