Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Tracking the fields: Kharif acreage surpasses 5-year average, shows data

Tracking the fields: Kharif acreage surpasses 5-year average, shows data

Sowing for most crops is complete, and the final harvest of some is either entering or about to enter the markets in the coming weeks, traders said

The area under all kharif crops surpassed its five-year average for the week ended September 13, according to the latest data. Sowing for most crops is complete, and the final harvest of some is either entering or about to enter the markets in the
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The area under all kharif crops surpassed its five-year average for the week ended September 13, according to the latest data. Sowing for most crops is complete, and the final harvest of some is either entering or about to enter the markets in the coming weeks, traders said. The data may be delayed due to reporting lag. However, with rains continuing across many parts of India, there are concerns about the final yields of some crops due to field flooding.


 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Nano DAP can boost crop yields by up to 27%: Study 

A study conducted by several reputed Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and state agricultural universities across the country's diverse agro-climatic zones has demonstrated that nano DAP can enhance crop yields by 2.4  per cent to 27 per cent when applied at the recommended dose. The experiments were conducted in farmers' fields across India at over 3,000 locations, led by a team of agronomists who studied the response of Gromor Nano DAP across a range of crops. Coromandel International has been manufacturing Gromor Nano DAP since 2023.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Old lending practices a constraint in catering to agri sector: RBI dy guv

PM Modi lauds change in agri export policy, says will boost farmers income

Life sciences major Bayer launches ForwardFarm for first time in India

Lulu Group aiming to up agri sourcing from India to Rs 15,000 cr in 2 yrs

Punjab govt to procure over 11,000 CRM machines to check stubble burning

Topics :AgriculturesowingKharif

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story