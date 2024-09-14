Onion prices rise in Lasalgaon wholesale market after scrapping of MEP

Onion prices rose at the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the district on Saturday following the Union government's decision to scrap the minimum export price (MEP) and halve the export duty, sources said.

The Lasalgaon APMC is one of the biggest onion wholesale markets in the country.

The prices of the kitchen staple in the APMC rose by average Rs 433 per quintal, sources said.

"The removal of MEP is certainly a good decision. The market has increased a bit. We think there should be no export ban. The imposition and removal of such things affects the market. Now MEP has been removed, but farmers' onion produce is running out," said Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Lasalgaon APMC chairman. "There is no clarification yet about whether export charges have been reduced by 20 per cent or 40 per cent," he told PTI.