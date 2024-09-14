Govt's focus on increasing exports to ensure fair price to farmers: HM Shah

The Narendra Modi government is increasing exports to ensure fair price to the farmers for their crops so that they can get maximum price for their crops, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Shah also said that keeping the interests of farmers paramount, the government has taken three important decisions, including removing the minimum export price (MEP) of onions and Basmati rice.



"The Modi government has decided to remove the minimum export price (MEP) on onions and reduce the export duty from 40 per cent to 20 per cent. This will increase onion exports, which will increase the income of the onion producing farmers," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.