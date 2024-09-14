India leads with world's largest food-based safety net programs: MoS Agri

India is committed to developing resilient agricultural systems and ensuring food security on the global stage, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Ram Nath Thakur said. He made the remarks while representing India at G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting in Cuiab, Brazil on September 12-14, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp India also emphasized enhanced international trade's contribution to food security at the meeting. "Our approach not only focuses on productivity but also ensures economic, social, and environmental sustainability, enhancing farmer prosperity and embodying a comprehensive vision for development," an official statement quoted him as saying.

The minister also pointed to India's implementation of "the world's largest food-based safety net programmes" to ensure food security and nutrition.

He stressed the need for Special and Differential Treatment for developing and least-developed countries, particularly to empower small and marginal fishers, the statement said.

More From This Section

"This is crucial for enabling their effective participation in global trade discussions," he added.

The G20 meeting focused on four key priority areas -- sustainability of agriculture and food systems; enhancing international trade's contribution to food security; elevating the role of family farmers, smallholders, and indigenous communities; promoting integration of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture into value chains.

On the sidelines, Thakur held bilateral meetings to strengthen India's agricultural relations with other nations. He reiterated India's willingness to collaborate on addressing global food system challenges.

Congratulating Brazil on its G20 Presidency, Thakur acknowledged the continuation of initiatives launched under India's previous presidency. He also extended best wishes to South Africa for its upcoming term.

The minister was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy and Joint Secretary (NRM), Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.