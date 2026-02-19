Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for making tree plantation a mass movement

Agri Minister calls for making tree plantation a mass movement Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday stressed the need to make tree plantation a mass movement to address climate change. He was speaking at an event marking the completion of five years of his pledge to plant at least one sapling daily.

Chouhan started the initiative on February 19, 2021, on Narmada Jayanti. He had planted saplings of ‘Rudraksha’ and ‘Sal’ at Amarkantak to mark the occasion. All programmes organised by his two ministries would start with sapling plantation, he said. He also asked Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) officials to do the same.