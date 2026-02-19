Brazil pushes deeper agri-tech, livestock ties with India amid US tariffs

Brazil's Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming Paulo Teixeira today pitched for deeper cooperation between India and Brazil in agriculture, livestock genetics and artificial intelligence (AI), while calling for greater trade diversification to counter the negative impact of rising US tariffs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an AI-enabled Integrated Command Centre for Risk Intelligence (ICCRI) and an AI-powered large-scale intelligence platform, ‘KEDAR–PARVATI’, by Leads Connect, one of India’s leading agritech firms, Paulo Teixeira told Business Standard that Brazil is keen to collaborate with Indian firms developing AI-driven farm solutions.

Referring to Leads Connect showcasing satellite-based risk assessment tools, Teixeira, who is also part of the high-powered delegation accompanying Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his five-day state visit to India, said such technologies could be highly relevant for Brazilian farmers.

“There are tools that Brazil doesn’t yet have. It is very interesting to take these technologies to Brazil,” Teixeira noted. He said at the same time, Brazil is looking to share its expertise in animal genetics with India.

Highlighting advances in genetic improvement of cattle, the minister said Brazil has developed technologies that enhance milk productivity in Zebu breeds — cattle that originally trace their lineage to India. “Brazil has technologies in animal genetics that help increase milk production of cattle originally from India,” he said.