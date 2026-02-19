Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Brazil pushes deeper agri-tech, livestock ties with India amid US tariffs

Brazil pushes deeper agri-tech, livestock ties with India amid US tariffs

Brazil calls for greater trade diversification to counter the negative impact of rising US tariffs

Paulo Teixeira, Brazil's Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming
premium
Paulo Teixeira, Brazil's Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Brazil's Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming Paulo Teixeira today pitched for deeper cooperation between India and Brazil in agriculture, livestock genetics and artificial intelligence (AI), while calling for greater trade diversification to counter the negative impact of rising US tariffs.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an AI-enabled Integrated Command Centre for Risk Intelligence (ICCRI) and an AI-powered large-scale intelligence platform, ‘KEDAR–PARVATI’, by Leads Connect, one of India’s leading agritech firms, Paulo Teixeira told Business Standard that Brazil is keen to collaborate with Indian firms developing AI-driven farm solutions. 
Referring to Leads Connect showcasing satellite-based risk assessment tools, Teixeira, who is also part of the high-powered delegation accompanying Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his five-day state visit to India, said such technologies could be highly relevant for Brazilian farmers. 
“There are tools that Brazil doesn’t yet have. It is very interesting to take these technologies to Brazil,” Teixeira noted. He said at the same time, Brazil is looking to share its expertise in animal genetics with India.
 
Highlighting advances in genetic improvement of cattle, the minister said Brazil has developed technologies that enhance milk productivity in Zebu breeds — cattle that originally trace their lineage to India. “Brazil has technologies in animal genetics that help increase milk production of cattle originally from India,” he said.
 
Navneet Ravikar, chairman and managing director of Leads Connect and chief executive of BL Agro (parent company of Leads Connect), said that its sister concern, Leeds Genetics, has imported embryos from Brazil to India for the first time and impregnated 120 Indian cows with Zebu embryos sourced from Brazil under a joint programme, and production is currently underway.
 
Meanwhile, beyond livestock, Teixeira identified biological inputs as a key area for collaboration.
 
“It’s a new moment that agriculture is living in the world,” he said, referring to the growing role of biological fertilisers and biological pesticides.
 
On AI interventions, he described a “world of possibilities,” including facial intelligence software and satellite-enabled tools to manage agricultural risks.
 
Addressing concerns over elevated US tariffs affecting agricultural exports, Teixeira said such measures tend to create inflationary pressures within the US itself.
 
He argued that the best response for both India and Brazil is to deepen bilateral trade and diversify markets. “At the same time that the US elevates tariffs, we have to increase commerce between India and Brazil,” he said, adding that Brazil’s diversified trade portfolio has helped cushion the impact of such measures.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Budget 2026 shifts focus to allied sectors as farm economy diversifies

India allows limited Chinese equipment imports for key sectors

Farm interests safeguarded in India-US trade deal: Agri Min Shivraj Chouhan

Indian exporter secures US order for 5,000 tonnes basmati rice: IREF

Premium

Sale of non-subsidised fertilisers banned in UP, industry cries foul

Topics :India AI Impact SummitUS tariffsAgricultureBrazilartifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story